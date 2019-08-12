Beltre hits walk-off double in 10th, Kannapolis beats Greensboro 7-6

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Ramon Beltre had a walk-off two-run double with one out in the 10th inning, as the Kannapolis Intimidators beat the Greensboro Grasshoppers 7-6 on Monday.

The Intimidators scored one run in the ninth before Greensboro answered in the next half-inning when Jack Herman scored on a sacrifice to take a 6-5 lead.

Beltre doubled twice and singled, driving home three runs in the win.

Lane Ramsey (4-6) got the win in relief while Zac Susi (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jonah Davis homered, doubled twice and singled, scoring three runs while driving in two for the Grasshoppers. Michael Gretler tripled and singled twice, driving in two runs.

Despite the loss, Greensboro is 8-4 against Kannapolis this season.