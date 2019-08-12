Tackle Cam Robinson back on field in big change for Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have removed Cam Robinson from the physically unable to perform list. He is back on the field two days after coach Doug Marrone said he didn't believe his starting left tackle would be ready for the season opener.

Robinson went through individual drills Monday for the first time in nearly a year. The second-round draft pick from Alabama in 2017 tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee last September — during a Week 2 win against New England.

Marrone isn't sure what prompted the change of status, saying "this morning I was told something different. Now I'm happy."

The Jaguars started four different left tackles in 2018 because of injuries, beginning with Robinson and then switching to Josh Wells, Josh Walker and eventually Ereck Flowers. The offensive line woes were a big reason Jacksonville finished 27th in the league in total offense and 31st in scoring.