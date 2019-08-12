Bethencourt’s sac fly leads AZL Cubs 2 to 5-3 win over AZL Padres 1

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Jhonny Bethencourt drove in Ricardo Verenzuela with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, leading the AZL Cubs 2 to a 5-3 win over the AZL Padres 1 on Monday.

The sacrifice fly by Bethencourt, part of a two-run inning, gave the AZL Cubs 2 a 4-3 lead before Luis Verdugo hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The AZL Padres 1 tied the game 3-3 when Yerry Landinez scored on a wild pitch in the sixth.

Widimer Joaquin singled four times for AZL Cubs 2.

Danny Zardon (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Moises Lugo (4-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.