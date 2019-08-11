Williams’ sac fly leads Inland Empire to 3-1 win over Lake Elsinore

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Cam Williams drove in Gleyvin Pineda with a sacrifice fly in the second inning, leading the Inland Empire 66ers to a 3-1 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Sunday.

Pineda scored on the play to give the 66ers a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a triple.

With the score tied 1-1 in the fifth, the 66ers took the lead for good when D.C. Arendas hit a solo home run.

Inland Empire right-hander Aaron Hernandez (1-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Joey Cantillo (0-1) took the loss in the California League game after allowing three runs and five hits over 4 1/3 innings.