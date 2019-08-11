Nunez hits walk-off homer, Albuquerque beats Round Rock 6-5

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Dom Nunez hit a walk-off solo homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the Albuquerque Isotopes topped the Round Rock Express 6-5 on Sunday.

After the Express scored three runs in the top of the seventh, Albuquerque answered with one in the eighth to tie the game 5-5.

Both Albuquerque starter Antonio Senzatela and Round Rock starter Rogelio Armenteros delivered strong pitching performances. Senzatela allowed two runs and six hits over six innings. He also struck out one and walked one. Armenteros struck out four and walked four over 6 1/3 scoreless innings.

Yency Almonte (2-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Brendan McCurry (3-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Express, Jamie Ritchie homered and singled.