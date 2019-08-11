Leon’s homer leads Campeche to 6-4 win over Yucatan

CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Paul Leon hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Piratas de Campeche to a 6-4 win over the Leones de Yucatan on Sunday.

The home run by Leon came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Piratas a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Olmo Rosario hit an RBI single, bringing home Jay Austin.

Campeche starter Hector Galvan (2-3) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jose Samayoa (7-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over 4 1/3 innings.