Herrera’s homer leads Hartford to 5-2 win over Binghamton

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Carlos Herrera hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Hartford Yard Goats to a 5-2 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Sunday.

The home run by Herrera, part of a three-run inning, gave the Yard Goats a 2-1 lead before Vance Vizcaino hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Yard Goats added to their lead in the sixth when Brian Serven hit a two-run home run.

Hartford right-hander Heath Holder (7-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just two hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tony Dibrell (0-5) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing five runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Patrick Mazeika homered and singled for the Rumble Ponies.

Hartford improved to 4-2 against Binghamton this season.