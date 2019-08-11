Gilliam’s homer leads Trenton to 7-5 win over Harrisburg

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Isiah Gilliam hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Trenton Thunder to a 7-5 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday. With the victory, the Thunder swept the three-game series.

The home run by Gilliam came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Thunder a 6-5 lead. Later in the inning, Angel Aguilar hit an RBI double, bringing home Matt Lipka.

The Thunder cut the deficit to 5-2 when Max Burt hit an RBI single, bringing home Lipka in the fifth.

James Reeves (6-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Bryan Bonnell (2-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game.