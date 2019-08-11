Lowe’s homer leads Durham to 4-0 win over Indianapolis

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Nate Lowe hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Durham Bulls to a 4-0 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Sunday.

The home run by Lowe, part of a four-run inning, gave the Bulls a 3-0 lead before Michael Perez hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Anthony Banda (2-2) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Indianapolis starter Dario Agrazal (4-4) took the loss in the International League game.

The Indians were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Bulls' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.