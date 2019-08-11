Lavigne’s single leads Asheville to 9-3 win over Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Grant Lavigne hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Asheville Tourists to a 9-3 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Sunday.

The single by Lavigne scored Niko Decolati and Kyle Datres to give the Tourists a 6-3 lead.

Decolati homered and singled twice, scoring three runs while driving in two for Asheville.

Asheville left-hander Nick Bush (6-9) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over 7 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Steven Jennings (5-11) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up four runs and seven hits over five innings.