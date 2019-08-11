Garrett scores winning run in 11th, Jacksonville beats Mississippi 4-3 in walk-off finish

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Alex Vesia drew a bases-loaded walk in the 11th inning to score the winning run, as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp topped the Mississippi Braves 4-3 on Sunday.

Stone Garrett scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Anfernee Seymour.

The Jumbo Shrimp tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth when Garrett hit a two-run home run.

The Jumbo Shrimp had four relievers combine to throw six scoreless innings in the victory. Vesia (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Kurt Hoekstra (1-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.