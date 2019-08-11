Snyder’s homer leads Cedar Rapids to 4-2 win over Beloit

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Gabe Snyder hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, leading the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 4-2 win over the Beloit Snappers on Sunday.

The home run by Snyder gave the Kernels a 3-2 lead.

The Kernels tacked on another run in the sixth when Gilberto Celestino hit a solo home run.

Celestino homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for Cedar Rapids.

Starter Andrew Cabezas (5-6) got the win while Josh Reagan (3-2) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.

With the win, Cedar Rapids improved to 9-3 against Beloit this season.