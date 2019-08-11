Sports
Snyder’s homer leads Cedar Rapids to 4-2 win over Beloit
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Gabe Snyder hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, leading the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 4-2 win over the Beloit Snappers on Sunday.
The home run by Snyder gave the Kernels a 3-2 lead.
The Kernels tacked on another run in the sixth when Gilberto Celestino hit a solo home run.
Celestino homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for Cedar Rapids.
Starter Andrew Cabezas (5-6) got the win while Josh Reagan (3-2) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.
With the win, Cedar Rapids improved to 9-3 against Beloit this season.
