Varsho, Ellis and Grotjohn lead Jackson in win
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Daulton Varsho, Drew Ellis and Ryan Grotjohn each had three hits, as the Jackson Generals beat the Chattanooga Lookouts 6-4 on Sunday.
Varsho was a double short of the cycle, driving home three runs.
Up 2-0 in the fourth, Jackson added to its lead when Grotjohn scored on an error and Varsho hit a three-run home run.
Following the big inning, the Lookouts cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Stuart Fairchild scored on a double while Gavin LaValley scored with Michael Beltre and Calten Daal on an error.
Jackson starter Josh Green (2-1) picked up the win after scattering eight hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Wendolyn Bautista (1-2) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over 3 1/3 innings.
