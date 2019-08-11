Rodriguez’s double leads Lansing to 10-6 win over Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Yorman Rodriguez hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Lansing Lugnuts to a 10-6 win over the Dayton Dragons on Sunday.

The double by Rodriguez, part of a three-run inning, gave the Lugnuts a 4-3 lead before Griffin Conine hit an RBI double later in the inning.

The Lugnuts later tacked on five runs in the seventh when Rodriguez hit a three-run triple and then scored on a two-run home run by Conine to secure the victory.

Lansing starter Troy Miller (5-7) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Eduardo Salazar (5-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after he allowed four runs on just three hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Morgan Lofstrom was a triple short of the cycle, driving home three runs for the Dragons.

With the win, Lansing improved to 8-4 against Dayton this season.