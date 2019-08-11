Sports
Williams leads Lehigh Valley over Charlotte 6-3
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Nick Williams hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in three as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs defeated the Charlotte Knights 6-3 on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the IronPigs and a six-game winning streak for the Knights.
Down 3-0 in the fourth, Charlotte cut into the lead when Ramon Torres hit a two-run home run.
The IronPigs extended their lead in the seventh inning when Williams hit a two-run home run.
The IronPigs tacked on another run in the eighth when Shane Robinson scored on an error.
Josh Tols (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Charlotte starter Dylan Covey (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.
Torres homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Knights.
Despite the loss, Charlotte is 4-2 against Lehigh Valley this season.
Comments