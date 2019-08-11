Jaquez’s homer leads Lexington to 2-1 win over Hagerstown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Rubendy Jaquez hit a solo home run in the fifth inning to give the Lexington Legends a 2-1 win over the Hagerstown Suns on Sunday.

In the bottom of the third, Lexington grabbed the lead on a double-play groundout by Chris Hudgins that scored Jeison Guzman. Hagerstown answered in the next half-inning when Drew Mendoza hit a solo home run.

Jaquez homered and doubled in the win.

Lexington right-hander Carlos Hernandez (1-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tomas Alastre (4-12) took the tough loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing two runs and six hits over five innings.