Cordero, Gahagan spur Palm Beach to 4-1 win over Clearwater

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Zack Gahagan tripled and singled twice, and Diego Cordero allowed just four hits over six innings as the Palm Beach Cardinals beat the Clearwater Threshers 4-1 on Sunday.

Cordero (2-4) allowed one run while striking out four and walking one to get the win.

Palm Beach started the scoring in the second inning when Juan Yepez hit a two-run home run.

The Threshers cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Jhailyn Ortiz scored when a runner was thrown out.

The Cardinals later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Gahagan hit an RBI triple, while Bryce Denton drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Luken Baker in the eighth.

Jack Perkins (0-2) went five innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out four and walked one.