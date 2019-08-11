Lebron’s double leads GCL Marlins to 3-2 win over GCL Mets

ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Omar Lebron hit a run-scoring double in the sixth inning, leading the GCL Marlins to a 3-2 win over the GCL Mets on Sunday.

The double by Lebron gave the GCL Marlins a 3-2 lead and capped a three-run inning for GCL Marlins. Earlier in the inning, GCL Marlins tied the game when Lorenzo Hampton hit a sacrifice fly.

GCL Mets went up by two after Nic Gaddis hit a solo home run in the third inning and Endy Rodriguez scored on a groundout in the fourth.

Tyler Mitzel (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Joshua Cornielly (2-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.