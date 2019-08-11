Gleyber Torres returns to Yanks lineup after 4-game absence

All-Star infielder Gleyber Torres is back in the New York Yankees' lineup for Sunday's series finale at Toronto after sitting out the past four games because of an unspecified core injury.

Torres went to a hospital for treatment last Sunday, then served as New York's designated hitter against the Orioles the following day. He started at second base Tuesday, but was removed in the third inning and hasn't played since.

Torres took batting practice and fielded grounders before Saturday's game, then flashed a thumbs-up to manager Aaron Boone as he returned to the clubhouse. The two-time All-Star is batting .281 with 23 homers and 62 RBI. He'll bat sixth and play shortstop, giving regular Didi Gregorius a day off.

Also Sunday, the Yankees put left-hander Stephen Tarpley on the 10-day injured list because of a left shoulder impingement. Infielder Breyvic Valera was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tarpley is the 17th Yankees player currently on the injured list. In all, 27 players have used the injured list 34 times this season. Last year, 20 Yankees players used the injured list 23 times.

"It's been crazy, obviously," Boone said of the injury-riddled season. "It's been tough to go through it, but I also feel like it's something that has bonded us together and forced us to lean on a lot of people who have played prominent roles for us."

New York selected right-hander Brady Lail and left-hander Joe Mantiply from Triple-A.

In a corresponding move, outfielder Giancarlo Stanton (sprained right knee) was transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list. Boone said he still believes Stanton, sidelined since June 26, will be able to return this season.

Left-hander CC Sabathia (right knee) felt good after throwing a bullpen before Sunday's game. Boone said Sabathia will throw another bullpen Tuesday and could rejoin the Yankees during next week's home series against Cleveland.

Right-hander Dellin Betances (right shoulder) is expected to throw off the mound Monday.