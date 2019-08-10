Leyba leads Reno over Okla. City 6-1

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Domingo Leyba homered and had three hits as the Reno Aces topped the Oklahoma City Dodgers 6-1 on Saturday.

Reno went up 3-0 in the third after Juniel Querecuto hit a two-run home run.

The Aces later added two runs in the fifth and one in the seventh. In the fifth, Kevin Cron hit a two-run home run, while Leyba hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Braden Shipley (4-4) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Okla. City starter Daniel Corcino (8-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.