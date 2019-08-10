White’s single leads Midland to 4-1 win over Corpus Christi

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Mikey White hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Midland RockHounds to a 4-1 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Saturday.

The single by White capped a three-run inning and gave the RockHounds a 3-1 lead after Chase Calabuig drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.

The RockHounds tacked on another run in the eighth when Calabuig hit an RBI single, driving in Mickey McDonald.

James Kaprielian (1-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Corpus Christi starter Forrest Whitley (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.