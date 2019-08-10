Iser leads Williamsport over West Virginia 5-1

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Herbert Iser doubled and singled as the Williamsport Crosscutters topped the West Virginia Black Bears 5-1 on Saturday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Crosscutters and a five-game winning streak for the Black Bears.

Trailing 2-0 in the seventh, West Virginia cut into the lead when Jared Triolo hit an RBI single, bringing home Cory Wood.

Williamsport answered in the top of the next frame, scoring three runs to extend its lead. Rudy Rott scored on a single and Bryson Stott scored when a runner was thrown out and Rott hit an RBI single en route to the four-run lead.

Leonel Aponte (2-1) got the win in relief while West Virginia starter Bear Bellomy (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

For the Black Bears, Wood was a home run short of the cycle.

Despite the loss, West Virginia is 8-3 against Williamsport this season.