Telis scores winning run in 10th, Rochester beats Louisville 6-5 in walk-off finish

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Alejandro De Aza drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the 10th inning to score the winning run, as the Rochester Red Wings beat the Louisville Bats 6-5 on Saturday.

Tomas Telis scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a fielder's choice, advanced to second on a single by Ramon Flores and then went to third on a walk by Wilin Rosario.

Earlier in the inning, Flores singled, scoring Ivan De Jesus to tie the game 5-5.

The Bats took a 5-4 lead in the top of the 10th when Alfredo Rodriguez hit an RBI single, bringing home Chadwick Tromp.

Ryan O'Rourke (3-3) got the win in relief while R.J. Alaniz (1-1) took the loss in the International League game.

The Bats squandered some scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss. For the Bats, Christian Colon doubled and singled, also stealing a base.