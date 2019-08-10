Booker’s homer leads Birmingham to 4-2 win over Montgomery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Joel Booker hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Birmingham Barons to a 4-2 win over the Montgomery Biscuits on Saturday.

The home run by Booker scored Nate Nolan to break a scoreless tie.

After Montgomery scored a run in the seventh on a single by Rene Pinto, the Biscuits cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Tristan Gray hit an RBI single, bringing home Taylor Walls.

The Barons tacked on another run in the eighth when Gavin Sheets hit a solo home run.

Starter Blake Battenfield (5-4) got the win while Kenny Rosenberg (11-3) took the loss in relief in the Southern League game.