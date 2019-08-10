Chatham leads Burlington to 2-1 win over Kane County

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Clayton Chatham allowed just five hits over six innings, leading the Burlington Bees over the Kane County Cougars in a 2-1 win on Saturday.

Chatham (1-2) allowed one run while striking out eight and walking one to get the win.

Kane County started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a single with two outs, Joey Rose advanced to third on a double by Buddy Kennedy and then scored on a double by Kennedy.

The Bees took the lead for good in the second inning when Justin Jones homered to bring home Nonie Williams.

Luis Frias (1-1) went five innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

Kennedy doubled and singled for the Cougars.