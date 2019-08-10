Brodey’s sacrifice fly leads Binghamton over Hartford in 10 innings

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Quinn Brodey hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to a 7-6 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Saturday.

Andres Gimenez scored the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on an error.

The Rumble Ponies scored three runs in the eighth before Hartford answered in the bottom of the inning when Bret Boswell hit a solo home run to tie the game 6-6.

Reliever Stephen Villines (1-1) went two innings, allowing one run and one hit while striking out one to pick up the win. Tate Scioneaux (2-2) went one inning, allowing one run while striking out two and walking one in the Eastern League game.

Brodey homered and doubled, driving in three runs in the win.

Boswell homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the Yard Goats.