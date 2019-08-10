Garcia leads Burlington to 7-3 win over Danville

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Maikel Garcia had two hits and scored two runs as the Burlington Royals topped the Danville Braves 7-3 on Saturday.

Burlington started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a triple, Garcia scored on a wild pitch.

The Royals later added five runs in the second and one in the fourth. In the second, Mikey Filia hit an RBI double, driving in Vinnie Pasquantino, while Pasquantino hit an RBI single in the fourth.

Donavin Buck (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Danville starter Tyler Owens (0-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.