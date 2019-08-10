Sports
Wheeler, Dupree help Fever hand Dream 9th straight loss
Erica Wheeler had 19 points and seven assists, Candice Dupree added 16 points and nine rebounds and the Indiana Fever beat the Atlanta 87-82 on Saturday to hand the Dream their ninth consecutive loss.
Teaira McCowan had 13 points, Natalie Achonwa 12 and Kelsey Mitchell 10 — including eight in the fourth quarter.
Brittney Sykes hit a 3-pointer to give Atlanta a nine-point lead with three minutes left in the third quarter, but the Fever (9-16) scored 22 of the next 30 points to make it 71-66 midway through the fourth quarter.
Atlanta, which came in shooting a WNBA-worst 36.3% from the field this season, shot 51.1% through the first three quarters before making just 6 of 20 from the field in the fourth. The Dream shot 43.9% overall, snapping a streak of eight consecutive games shooting less than 40%.
Tiffany Hayes led Atlanta (5-19) with a career-high 34 points. The Dream made a season-high 12 3-pointers but were outscored 21-12 at the free-throw line and committed 15 turnovers.
Atlanta is winless since beating the Minnesota Lynx 60-53 on July 12 and has lost six in a row on the road.
