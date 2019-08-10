Garcia scores winning run in 10th, DSL Tigers1 beats DSL Cardinals Red 7-6 in walk-off finish

, (AP) -- Jose Rodriguez hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Pedro Garcia with the winning run in the 10th inning, as the DSL Tigers1 defeated the DSL Cardinals Red 7-6 on Saturday.

Garcia scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a walk by Kevin Nivar.

The DSL Tigers1 tied the game 6-6 in the bottom of the eighth when Nivar scored on a wild pitch.

The DSL Tigers1 had three relievers combine to throw 8 1/3 scoreless innings in the victory. Maximiguel Rudecindo (3-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Oliver Lopez (2-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.