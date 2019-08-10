Potter enjoys dream Premier League debut as Brighton coach

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter appaluds the fans after the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Brighton and Hove Albion at Vicarage Road stadium, Watford, England. Saturday Aug, 10, 2019 Nick Potts

Brighton beat Watford 3-0 in a dream Premier League debut for English coach Graham Potter on Saturday.

In the 64th minute, Potter sent on two forwards — new signing Neal Maupay and Romanian striker Florin Andone — with Brighton leading 1-0. Both went on to score.

Potter enjoyed considerable success with Swedish side Ostersunds FK before taking over Championship club Swansea last season.

Brighton, which narrowly avoided relegation last season, took the lead when Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure deflected German midfielder Pascal Gross' cross into his own net in the 28th.

Andone scored a minute after coming on after being set up by Davy Propper, and French striker Maupay, who joined from Championship side Brentford for a reported $24 million last week, scored on his debut after being sent through by Lewis Dunk in the 77th.

Brighton's Australian goalkeeper Mat Ryan saved Craig Dawson's attempt to pull one back on his Watford debut. Watford's other new signings Ismaila Sarr and Danny Welbeck both missed the game at Vicarage Road.