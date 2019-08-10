Gaxiola, Gutierrez lift Durango over Aguascalientes 11-3

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Moises Gutierrez had three hits and two RBI, and Amilcar Gaxiola allowed just three hits over 5 2/3 innings as the Generales de Durango beat the Rieleros de Aguascalientes 11-3 on Friday.

Gaxiola (5-4) allowed one run while striking out three and walking three to pick up the win.

Durango started the scoring in the second inning when Adonis Garcia and Gutierrez scored on an error.

The Rieleros cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Julian Castro hit an RBI single, driving in Richy Pedroza.

The Generales punctuated the blowout with three runs in the sixth and six in the seventh. In the sixth, Carlos Garzon drove in two runs and Rolando Acosta drove in one, while Gutierrez hit a two-run double in the seventh.

Nestor Molina (4-12) went six innings, allowing five runs and eight hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

With the win, Durango improved to 6-1 against Aguascalientes this season.