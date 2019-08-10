Kahle’s homer leads Rocky Mountain to 2-1 win over Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Nick Kahle hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Rocky Mountain Vibes to a 2-1 win over the Billings Mustangs on Friday.

The home run by Kahle scored Carlos Rodriguez to give the Vibes a 2-0 lead.

The Mustangs cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when TJ Hopkins scored on an error.

Arman Sabouri (2-3) got the win in relief while Billings starter Carlos Carreno (3-5) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Mustangs, Jonathan Willems singled three times.