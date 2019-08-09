Deichmann scores winning run in 10th, Midland beats Corpus Christi 3-2 in walk-off finish

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Greg Deichmann scored the winning run in the 10th inning, as the Midland RockHounds beat the Corpus Christi Hooks 3-2 on Friday.

Deichmann scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI double and advanced to third on a ground out by Taylor Motter.

The Hooks took a 2-1 lead in the top of the 10th when Chuckie Robinson scored on a forceout.

Jesus Zambrano (3-0) got the win in relief while Nick Hernandez (2-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.