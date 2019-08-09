Rose hits walk-off single in 11th, Kane County beats Cedar Rapids 10-9

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Joey Rose hit a walk-off single with one out in the 11th inning, as the Kane County Cougars topped the Cedar Rapids Kernels 10-9 on Friday. With the victory, the Cougars swept the three-game series.

Blaze Alexander scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI triple.

The Cougars scored one run in the 10th before Cedar Rapids answered in the next half-inning when Gabe Snyder hit a solo home run to take a 9-8 lead.

Jose Cuas (3-2) got the win in relief while Dylan Thomas (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tyler Webb singled four times, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Kernels. Snyder homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.