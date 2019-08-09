Vargas leads Jackson to 8-0 win over Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Emilio Vargas allowed just three hits over five innings, leading the Jackson Generals over the Chattanooga Lookouts in an 8-0 win on Friday.

Vargas (4-3) struck out five and walked one to pick up the win.

Jackson started the scoring in the first inning when Seth Beer hit an RBI double to score Pavin Smith.

Jackson later scored in three additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a four-run ninth.

Packy Naughton (6-8) went six innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

The Lookouts were blanked for the 10th time this season, while the Generals' staff recorded their 13th shutout of the year.