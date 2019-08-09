Rivera leads Syracuse over Norfolk 4-2

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Rene Rivera homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Syracuse Mets defeated the Norfolk Tides 4-2 on Friday.

Syracuse started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base on an error, Arismendy Alcantara stole second, went to third on an error, and then scored on a double by Dilson Herrera.

After Syracuse added two runs, the Tides cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Jose Rondon hit an RBI double, bringing home Austin Wynns.

The Mets tacked on another run in the fifth when Rivera hit a solo home run.

Norfolk saw its comeback attempt come up short after Austin Hays hit a solo home run in the fifth inning to cut the Syracuse lead to 4-2.

Syracuse right-hander Harol Gonzalez (2-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Bruce Zimmermann (0-2) took the loss in the International League game after allowing four runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings.