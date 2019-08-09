Duran’s homer leads Staten Island to 4-3 win over Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Ezequiel Duran hit a solo home run in the ninth inning, leading the Staten Island Yankees to a 4-3 win over the Aberdeen IronBirds on Friday.

Josh Smith hit an RBI single, bringing home Duran in the third inning to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead. The IronBirds came back to take the lead in the fourth inning when they put up three runs, including an error and an RBI single by Andrew Fregia.

Staten Island tied the game 3-3 in the sixth when Duran hit a two-run triple.

Barrett Loseke (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Malachi Emond (2-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Fregia singled twice, also stealing a base for the IronBirds.