Diaz’s homer leads Hudson Valley to 9-1 win over Tri-City

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- Pedro Diaz hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 9-1 win over the Tri-City ValleyCats on Friday.

The home run by Diaz started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Renegades a 3-0 lead. Later in the inning, Garrett Hiott hit an RBI single and Nick Sogard scored on an error.

The Renegades later added three runs in the fourth and one in the fifth to punctuate the blowout.

Hudson Valley right-hander Evan McKendry (3-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Kyle Serrano (0-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after giving up five runs and two hits over 1 2/3 innings.

Hudson Valley remains undefeated against Tri-City this season at 5-0.