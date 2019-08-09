Chicago hosts Oakland following Nova’s solid outing

Oakland Athletics (65-50, second in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (51-62, third in the AL Central)

; Friday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mike Fiers (10-3, 3.42 ERA) White Sox: Ross Detwiler (1-2, 5.72 ERA)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

Chicago heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Ivan Nova. Nova went eight innings, surrendering The White Sox are 27-28 in home games. The Chicago pitching staff averages 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, Lucas Giolito leads them with a mark of 10.9.

The Athletics are 28-27 in road games. The Oakland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.13. Mike Fiers leads the team with a 3.35 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 48 extra base hits and is batting .269. Tim Anderson is 14-for-39 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Marcus Semien leads the Athletics with 128 hits and is batting .276. Matt Chapman is 2-for-36 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .268 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Athletics: 7-3, .238 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Kelvin Herrera: (oblique), Carson Fulmer: (hamstring), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: (hamstring).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Marco Estrada: (lumbar strain), Ramon Laureano: (hip), Josh Phegley: (thumb).