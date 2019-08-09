Chicago faces Montreal after shutout victory

Montreal Impact (10-12-3, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (6-10-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Houston 1-0, Chicago plays Montreal.

Schweinsteiger leads the MLS with The Impact are 6-7-3 in conference play. Montreal has 21 of its 34 goals in the second half of matches.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. Montreal won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Sapong leads Chicago with nine goals. Nico Gaitan has two goals and three assists over the last 10 games for the Fire.

Saphir Taider has eight goals and four assists for Montreal. Orji Okwonkwo has four goals over the last 10 games for the Impact.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chicago: 2-5-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.5 assists, five shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Montreal: 4-6-0, averaging 1.7 goals, one assist, 3.3 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Fabian Herbers (injured), Jorge Luis Corrales (injured), Gabriel Slonina (injured).

Montreal: Victor Cabrera (injured), Samuel Piette (injured), Daniel Kinumbe (injured).