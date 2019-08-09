Basabe hits walk-off single in 10th, Visalia beats Stockton 3-2

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Luis Alejandro Basabe hit a walk-off two-run single in the 10th inning, as the Visalia Rawhide beat the Stockton Ports 3-2 on Thursday.

The Rawhide scored one run in the ninth before Stockton answered in the next half-inning when Jordan Devencenzi hit an RBI single, driving in Lazaro Armenteros to take a 2-1 lead.

Reliever Breckin Williams (4-1) picked up the win after he allowed one run and two hits over one inning. Nick Highberger (5-4) went one inning, allowing three runs and four hits in the California League game.

Alex King homered and singled in the win. Eduardo Diaz doubled and singled twice.