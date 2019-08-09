Carreon’s sac fly leads Puebla to 9-8 win over Oaxaca

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Alberto Carreon hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, driving in Brandon Macias with the go-ahead run, as the Pericos de Puebla topped the Guerreros de Oaxaca 9-8 on Thursday.

Macias scored after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Sergio Garcia and then went to third on a single by Garcia.

The single by Garcia scored Nick Torres to tie the game 8-8.

Issmael Salas hit a two-run single and then scored on a two-run double by Daniel Sanchez in the first inning to help give the Pericos a 5-0 lead. The Guerreros came back to take the lead in the second inning when they exploded for six runs, including two RBI each from Alex Valdez and Orlando Pina.

Puebla cut the deficit to 8-7 in the sixth when Carreon scored on an error.

Torres doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs in the win.

Arturo Barradas (2-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Edward Paredes (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.