Wilkie’s single leads West Virginia to 2-1 win over Williamsport

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Kyle Wilkie hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the West Virginia Black Bears to a 2-1 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Ethan Paul scored on the play to give the Black Bears a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single and stole second.

After West Virginia added a run in the second on a single by Cory Wood, the Crosscutters cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Corbin Williams scored when a runner was caught stealing.

West Virginia right-hander Jesus Valles (2-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Chris Micheles (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after giving up two runs and three hits over two innings.

The Black Bears swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 8-2. With the win, West Virginia improved to 7-2 against Williamsport this season.