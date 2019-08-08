Alvarez’s double leads Leon to 7-5 win over Aguascalientes

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Carlos Alvarez hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Bravos de Leon to a 7-5 win over the Rieleros de Aguascalientes on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Bravos and a three-game winning streak for the Rieleros.

The double by Alvarez scored Daniel Cornejo and Cedric Hunter and was the game's last scoring play.

Juan Carlos Perez hit a two-run single in the first inning to give the Rieleros a 2-0 lead. The Bravos came back to take a 5-2 lead in the sixth inning when Felix Pie hit a two-run home run and Hunter scored on a wild pitch.

Aguascalientes tied the game 5-5 in the eighth when Saul Soto hit a three-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Craig Stem (1-1) got the win in relief while Maikel Cleto (2-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

For the Rieleros, Soto homered and singled, driving in three runs.