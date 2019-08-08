Blackman’s homer leads Winston-Salem to 8-7 win over Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Tate Blackman hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Winston-Salem Dash to an 8-7 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Thursday.

The home run by Blackman, part of a four-run inning, gave the Dash a 5-3 lead before JJ Muno scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

Trailing 8-4, the Pelicans cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Miguel Amaya hit a three-run home run.

Andrew Perez (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Myrtle Beach starter Brendon Little (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.