Vickers, Pineda lift Hagerstown over Lexington 3-1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Trey Vickers homered and singled, driving in two runs as the Hagerstown Suns beat the Lexington Legends 3-1 on Thursday.

Israel Pineda singled three times for Hagerstown.

Hagerstown got on the board first in the fourth inning when Phil Caulfield and Vickers hit RBI singles.

Lexington answered in the bottom of the frame when Eric Cole hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Nathan Eaton to get within one.

The Suns tacked on another run in the seventh when Vickers hit a solo home run.

Starter Reid Schaller (2-2) got the win while C.J. Eldred (0-5) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.

Despite the loss, Lexington is 4-2 against Hagerstown this season.