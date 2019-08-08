Sports
Bubic, Hicklen lead Wilmington to 3-1 win over Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Kris Bubic tossed a three-hit complete game and Brewer Hicklen hit a two-run home run and had two hits, as the Wilmington Blue Rocks topped the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 3-1 on Thursday.
Bubic (5-3) allowed one run while striking out 11 and walking one to get the win.
Wilmington started the scoring in the first inning when Hicklen hit a two-run home run.
After Wilmington added a run in the fifth when Kyle Kasser scored on an error, the Woodpeckers cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Michael Papierski hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Enmanuel Valdez.
J.P. France (4-8) went five innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out four and walked one.
