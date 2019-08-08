Wallner scores on wild pitch in 10th, Elizabethton beats Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Matt Wallner scored on a wild pitch in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Elizabethton Twins to a 7-6 win over the Johnson City Cardinals on Thursday.

Wallner scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a strikeout by Parker Phillips.

The Cardinals tied the game 6-6 in the ninth when Mateo Gil scored on a wild pitch as part of a two-run inning.

Reliever Benjamin Dum (2-1) went two innings, allowing one run and one hit while striking out three to get the win. Enrique Perez (2-3) went one inning, allowing one run and two hits while striking out one in the Appalachian League game.

Anthony Prato homered and singled three times, driving in two runs in the win. Kidany Salva doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.

Gil homered and tripled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple for the Cardinals. Malcom Nunez doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home.