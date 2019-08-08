Berroa’s homer leads Bluefield to 2-1 win over Princeton

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) -- Steward Berroa hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to give the Bluefield Blue Jays a 2-1 win over the Princeton Rays on Thursday.

In the bottom of the fourth, Bluefield took the lead on a solo home run by Davis Schneider. Princeton answered in the sixth inning when Jake Guenther hit an RBI double, driving in Nick Schnell.

Luis Alvarez (3-1) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Trevor Brigden (1-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.