Raiders ‘concerned’ over status of right guard Gabe Jackson

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden claps during NFL football training camp Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Napa, Calif. Both the Oakland Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams held a joint practice before their upcoming preseason game on Saturday. AP Photo

Oakland Raiders starting right guard Gabe Jackson went down with a left leg injury that the team fears could be serious during Thursday's joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams.

Jackson was injured early in the session when someone rolled into his leg. He was taken off the field on a cart and owner Mark Davis went into the locker room shortly after that for almost 15 minutes.

"We're concerned obviously," coach Jon Gruden said. "Really concerned about him but we'll get more information here when we can be specific for you. I don't want to speculate."

Jackson, a third-round pick in 2014, is a key part of Oakland's offensive line and the team's longest-tenured player alongside quarterback Derek Carr and defensive tackle Justin Ellis. He received a five-year, $56 million extension in 2017 and is being counted on to be a big part of Carr's protection this season.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Raiders already will be without starting left guard Richie Incognito for the first two regular-season games because of a suspension and top backup Denzelle Good is expected to miss the start of the season after undergoing back surgery.

Jonathan Cooper is expected to start in Incognito's place to begin the season. Denver Kirkland and Jordan Devey split time in Jackson's place for the remainder of the practice.

If Jackson is going to miss significant time, the Raiders could look to add more depth at the position.

"We'll have to put our heads together and take a look at where we're going if we need to," Gruden said.

Before getting hurt, Jackson was involved in one of two scuffles that took place during a more heated joint practice than the first session between the teams on Wednesday.

Jackson got tangled up with Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald at one point, leading players on both teams to rush to the pile and Los Angeles coach Sean McVay to run over from the opposite field to make sure it didn't escalate.

"It's football," Donald said. "It's just practice, it's just how the emotions (are) some days. A little bit of pushing and shoving never hurt anybody. We're just getting after it."

There was another run-in shortly after that between the Rams defense and the Raiders offense before tempers calmed. The rest of practice went on without any incidents.

"What I loved was the fact that our guys were able to regather themselves, had our poise and composure about ourselves, in terms of being able to finish out practice," McVay said. "I thought credit to both teams to be able to do that because you see when things get chippy early on, sometimes you end up having to cancel those practices. We definitely didn't want to lose that practice opportunity and to the players' credit, we didn't."

After the two practice sessions, the teams will play the exhibition opener in Oakland on Saturday night with few starters expected to play. McVay said he could play his two new starting offensive linemen, center Brian Allen and tackle Joe Noteboom, for a couple of series. Linebacker Micah Kiser and defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day are the two defensive starters expected to play.

Gruden wasn't sure which starters would play for Oakland but said most were unlikely to get much time, if any, on Saturday. One player out for sure for the Raiders is star receiver Antonio Brown, who has not yet taken part in a full practice because of a foot ailment.

ESPN reported Wednesday that Brown has been dealing with a case of frostbite suffered while getting cryotherapy treatment in France last month.

Gruden said Brown is still gathering information about his injury but wouldn't offer any details.

"I'm not going to get into the exact nature of the feet," he said. "I'm just not."